CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card Released For Jan 2 Exam; Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22. The hall ticket has been released for the recruitment exam that aims to select candidates for senior auditors, assistant auditors, and other posts. All the candidates, who have applied for the exam, can now download their hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website and steps to check the same have been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
The hall tickets have been released for the written exam which will be conducted on January 2, 2022. The exam will take place in an offline mode at various exam centres across the state. In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. It is to note that the CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22 is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. In case candidates fail to carry the same, they may not be allowed to take the exam.
Official notice reads, "Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Keep a check on the official website to get more updates on CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22 and the exam."