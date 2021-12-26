CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card Released For Jan 2 Exam; Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22. The hall ticket has been released for the recruitment exam that aims to select candidates for senior auditors, assistant auditors, and other posts. All the candidates, who have applied for the exam, can now download their hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website and steps to check the same have been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The hall tickets have been released for the written exam which will be conducted on January 2, 2022. The exam will take place in an offline mode at various exam centres across the state. In order to check hall tickets, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. It is to note that the CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22 is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the exam hall. In case candidates fail to carry the same, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22: Here's how to download call letters

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of CG Vyapam at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should go to the ‘Latest Notification’ section

Then candidates will have to click on the relevant link that reads 'CG Vyapam SAA Admit Card 2021-22'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the required credentials such as registration id, date of birth and captcha code to log in

The hall ticket will be displayed on screen, candidates should download the same and take its printout for any future reference