CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment: Deadline For 641 Posts Extended Till Dec 30

Image: Shutterstock
CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has extended the deadline for Medical Specialist recruitment 2021. Earlier the deadline to apply was December 10 which has now been extended till December 30, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 posts will be filled. Out of the 641 posts, 124 posts are reserved for Anesthesiologist, 123 vacant posts are for Pediatricians, 111 posts are reserved for Gynecologists and 115 posts are meant for Medicine Specialists, among various other posts. The steps to apply has been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
Post the deadline to submit the form, CGPSC will open the application correction window. As per the official notification, the provision to make corrections in the application form will be available from December 31 to January 4, 2022. For Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Medical Specialist post, minimum required age to apply is 25 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Upper age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved category has been given. Candidates falling under general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 400. Applicants belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 300 as the application fee.