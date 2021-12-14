CGPSC Medical Specialist Recruitment: Deadline For 641 Posts Extended Till Dec 30

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has extended the deadline for Medical Specialist recruitment 2021. Earlier the deadline to apply was December 10 which has now been extended till December 30, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 641 posts will be filled. Out of the 641 posts, 124 posts are reserved for Anesthesiologist, 123 vacant posts are for Pediatricians, 111 posts are reserved for Gynecologists and 115 posts are meant for Medicine Specialists, among various other posts. The steps to apply has been mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Jobs: Here's how to apply for Medical Specialist recruitment

Interested candidates should go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, look forthe latest section and click on the tab which reads ‘Online Application’

Then candidates will have to click on link that reads "Medical Specialist recruitment 2021"

Candidates will then have to create an applicant profile and then login to the CGPSC portal

Select the desired post to apply, key in details and pay the application fee specified in the CGPSC application

Candidates should submit the form and keep a printout to use in the future

Direct Links

Here is the direct link for official recruitment notification

Here is the direct link to apply for the posts

Here is the direct link to view official notification

Post the deadline to submit the form, CGPSC will open the application correction window. As per the official notification, the provision to make corrections in the application form will be available from December 31 to January 4, 2022. For Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Medical Specialist post, minimum required age to apply is 25 years and upper age limit is 35 years. Upper age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved category has been given. Candidates falling under general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 400. Applicants belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 300 as the application fee.