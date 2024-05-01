Updated March 24th, 2022 at 11:21 IST
CGPSC PCS Mains registration begins, here's how to get yourself registered
CGPSC PCS Mains registration has been started on he official website. Candidates who have cleared prelims are eligible to register for mains exam.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
CGPSC PCS Registration: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the registrations for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 on March 23, 2022. All those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam and have been shortlisted for Mains exam can register themselves now. The Mains exam registration link has been activated on official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. In order to register, the steps which should be followed are mentioned below.
CGPSC PCS Main exam registration: Check important dates here
- Registration link has been activated on March 23, 2022
- The application correction window will be activate on April 7, 2022
- The deadline to make changes in application will end on April 11, 2022
- The PCS Main Examination will be held on May 26, 27, 28, and May 29, 2022
To be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 171 positions in different state government departments will be filled. The selection process includes three rounds. The registrations have been started for Maisn round and those who will clear this round will be eligible to sit for interview. Post interview round, final results will be announced. Reports suggest that over 2500 candidates have been qualified for Mains exam. Those who have not checked prelims result can check the same by following these steps.
CGPSC PCS Mains registration: Check application fee details here
- Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD category, will be charged with an application fee of rs 300
- Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs. 400
Here is step-by-step guide to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS Main exam 2021
- Go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link which reads “NOTIFICATION FOR STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 || APPLY NOW (23-03-2022)”
- in the next step, click on the application link, fill up the details
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Candidates are advised to keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
Steps to download prelims result
- Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link which reads “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2021 (08-03-2022)”
- The result will appear on the screen, check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Advertisement
Published March 24th, 2022 at 11:21 IST