Advertisement

CGPSC PCS Registration: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the registrations for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 on March 23, 2022. All those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam and have been shortlisted for Mains exam can register themselves now. The Mains exam registration link has been activated on official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. In order to register, the steps which should be followed are mentioned below.

CGPSC PCS Main exam registration: Check important dates here

Registration link has been activated on March 23, 2022

The application correction window will be activate on April 7, 2022

The deadline to make changes in application will end on April 11, 2022

The PCS Main Examination will be held on May 26, 27, 28, and May 29, 2022

To be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 171 positions in different state government departments will be filled. The selection process includes three rounds. The registrations have been started for Maisn round and those who will clear this round will be eligible to sit for interview. Post interview round, final results will be announced. Reports suggest that over 2500 candidates have been qualified for Mains exam. Those who have not checked prelims result can check the same by following these steps.

CGPSC PCS Mains registration: Check application fee details here

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwD category, will be charged with an application fee of rs 300

Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs. 400

Here is step-by-step guide to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS Main exam 2021

Go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “NOTIFICATION FOR STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 || APPLY NOW (23-03-2022)”

in the next step, click on the application link, fill up the details

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates are advised to keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Steps to download prelims result

Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2021 (08-03-2022)”

The result will appear on the screen, check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference