CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

CGPSC State Service Prelims admit card 2021 has been released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. Registered candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the admit card now. It can be downloaded from the official website psc.cg.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below. To be noted that the hall tickets have been released for preliminary examination which is scheduled to be conducted on February 13, 2022.

In the prelims examination, candidates will have to sit for 2 compulsory papers of 2 hours duration each. Both the question papers will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be four choices of answers for each question and negative marking will be done for wrong answers. Candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

Here is how to download CGPSC State Service Prelims admit card 2021

Registered candidates should go to the official website of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 link

Candidates will be redirected to login page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details mentioned on it and download hall tickets

Take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Candidates must know that Commission will not issue physical copies of admit cards. Therefore, candidates will have to take printouts of the hall tickets. Along with hall tickets, candidates will have to carry valid ID proof to exam hall too. Selection will be done on the basis of their performance in all the three rounds. First round is prelims, second is CGPSC main and the third round is interview. The main exam is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of May 2022. Only those who will clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the Chhattisgarh State Service Main exam.