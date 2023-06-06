Last Updated:

CGPSC State Services Mains Admit Card 2022 OUT, Here's Direct Link To Download

CGPSC State Services Mains admit card 2022 has been released. Here's direct link to download the admit card. Check full details, exam dates here.

Nandini Verma
Image: Shutterstock


CGPSC mains admit card 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the state service mains exam admit card 2022. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their CGPSC mains admit card online from the official website- psc.cg.gov.in. The exam will be held from June 15 onwards.

CGPSC Main Exams

CGPSC state services main exam 2022 will be held from June 15 to 18. The exam for the language paper will be held on June 15 for Paper 1 and 2. Exams for general studies paper 1 and 2 will be conducted on June 16. GS Paper 3 and 4 will be held on June 17. GS Paper 5 will be held on June 18. 

Direct link to download CGPSC Mains admit card 2022

How to download CGPSC Main exam admit card

  • Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)- psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Click on the link that reads 'CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2022' flashing on the homepage.
  • A login page will open
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your CGPSC Mains admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its printout.
