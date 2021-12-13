Last Updated:

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 291 Vacancies For 12th Pass

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has invited online applications for the recruitment against 291 vacancies.

Written By
Nandini Verma
Chhattisgarh

Image: Shutterstock


Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has invited online applications for the recruitment against 291 vacancies for the post of forest guard. The online application began on December 12. Last date to apply for the posts is December 31, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- cgforest.com.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 12th from a recognised board can apply for the posts. They must be aged between 20 and 26 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to clear a written test. Those who pass in the test will have to clear a physical efficiency/ standard test (PET/ PST). The criteria for PET/ PST can be found below:

For ST Candidates:

  • Hight (Male): 152 cm
  • Hight (Female): 145 cm

For Others:

  • Hight (Male): 163 cm
  • Hight (Female): 150 cm
  • Chest Normal (For All): 
  • Male: 79 cm (Minimum)
  • Female: 74 cm (Minimum)
  • Chest Expansion (For All): 
  • Male & Female: 50 cm (Minimum)

Direct link to read CG forest guard recruitment 2021

Direct link to apply online for CG forest guard recruitment 2021

