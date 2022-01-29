CISF Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1149 Fireman Posts; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: CISF/Twitter
CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from candidates to apply for constable or fireman posts. Through this recruitment drive, more than 1100 constable posts will be filled in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in. Applicants can apply through the online portal. Candidates having a class 12 passing certificate from a recognized institute are eligible to apply for the positions. The online application procedure for CISF Constable or Fireman (Male) Recruitment 2022 started today, January 29, and will end on March 4, 2022. Selection of the candidates will be purely based on the scores secured by candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standards Test, Written Examination, Document Verification, and Medical Test.