CISF Constable Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 1149 Fireman Posts; Here's How To Apply

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from candidates to apply for constable or fireman posts.

CISF Constable Recruitment

Image: CISF/Twitter


CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from candidates to apply for constable or fireman posts. Through this recruitment drive, more than 1100 constable posts will be filled in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in. Applicants can apply through the online portal. Candidates having a class 12 passing certificate from a recognized institute are eligible to apply for the positions. The online application procedure for CISF Constable or Fireman (Male) Recruitment 2022 started today, January 29, and will end on March 4, 2022. Selection of the candidates will be purely based on the scores secured by candidates in the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standards Test, Written Examination, Document Verification, and Medical Test.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

  • Candidates must have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination in the Science stream from a recognised board. 
  • Candidates' height should be 170 cm, and their chests 80 cm and 85 cm with expansion.
  • Candidates aged between 18 and 23 years are eligible to apply.

CISF Constable Pay Scale

  • Pay Level-3 Rs 21,700 - 69,100

CISF Constable Vacancy Official Notice

 

CISF Constable Recruitment: Here's how to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment

  • Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website of CISF - cisfrectt.in.
  • Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the “Login” button.
  • Step 3. Automatically, a new page would open.
  • Step 4: Then, click on the “New Registration” button
  • Step 5: Now fill in all the required details including, additional and contact details, and declaration.
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future needs.

(Image: Twitter/CISF/ Representative)

