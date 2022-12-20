CISF Constable/Tradesmen Recruitment 2022: Last Date To Apply For 787 Posts Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ Representative
Today is the last day for candidates to apply online for the Constable and Tradesmen recruitment drive at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply and submit their forms on cisfrectt.in. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 787 vacancies for constables and tradesmen will be filled in the force. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the CISF Constable Recruitment 2022.