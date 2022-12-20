CISF Constable/Tradesmen Recruitment 2022: Last Date To Apply For 787 Posts Today

Today is the last day for candidates to apply online for the Constable and Tradesmen recruitment drive at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply and submit their forms on cisfrectt.in. Through this recruitment drive, as many as 787 vacancies for constables and tradesmen will be filled in the force. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the CISF Constable Recruitment 2022.

Check CISF Official Recruitment Notice 2022

Educational Qualification

All those candidates who possess a matriculation certificate or have equivalent qualifications from a recognised board for skilled trades are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will include processes such as PST, PET, documentation, trade tests, written examinations, and medical examinations.

Age Limit

Candidates aged 18 to 23 as of August 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for these vacancies. Candidates born before August 2, 1999 and after August 1, 2004 are eligible to apply, according to the official notice.

Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100.

"Female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates eligible for reservation are exempt from payment of the application fee," read the official notification

CISF Constable/Tradesmen Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates must visit the official website, cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Login" link.

Step 3: Candidates must complete the registration process and proceed with the application for the "Constable-Tradesman-2022" posts.

Step 4: Candidates must then pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to apply for CISF Constable/Tradesmen Recruitment 2022

Image: PTI/Representative