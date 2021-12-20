Last Updated:

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 249 Posts; Check Pay Scale & More

CISF Head Constable GD Vacancy: Central Industrial Security Force has released the recruitment notification for 249 CISF Head Constable posts. Read further.

CISF head constable GD Recruitment 2022: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the recruitment notification for 249 CISF Head Constable posts for both male and female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by submitting the application form on or before March 31, 2022.

All the information related to recruitment is available on the official website - cisf.gov.in. The candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in sports tournaments held from September 1, 2019, to March 31, 2022.

CISF Head Constable GD recruitment: Eligibility criteria | More information

  • As per the recruitment notification, the candidates will be sent anywhere in the Indian Territory and abroad after selection. Candidates must note that they will also have to qualify for the physical and medical fitness tests. 
  • Candidates aged between 18 and 23 years can apply for the posts.
  • To apply for the posts, candidates must have passed Class 12 from a recognized educational institute with the credit of representing their state, national, or international in games, sports, and athletics.

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment Pay Scale | Application fees

  • Pay Matrix Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) plus usual allowances.
  • To apply candidates need to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Women and SC/ST candidates are exempted. 

CISF Head constable GD Vacancy: Important Dates

  • Event
  • Date
  • The application process starts on

 
  • December 20, 2021
  • Last date to apply

 
  • March 31, 2022

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Posts
  • Number of vacancies
  • Male candidates
  • 181 Posts
  • female candidates
  • 68 Posts

