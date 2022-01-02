CISF Head Constable Recruitment: Applications Invited For 249 Vacancies; Check Details

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications from candidates for Head Constable posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CISF on cisfrectt.in. Interested candidates should make sure to apply online till March 31, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 249 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates should know that the recruitment of Head Constable (General Duty) will be done against the sports quota for the year 2021.

Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Selection Process

Candidates should have passed intermediate from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics.

The minimum required age to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 23 years

The selection process will comprise of a physical standard test, documentation, trial test and proficiency test. Subsequently, shortlisted candidates will be issued Admit Cards for the next stages of the examination i.e. Medical Examination.

Application fees

Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 100. Money should be paid in the form of Postal Order/ Demand Draft from the State Bank of India drawn in favour of the officer mentioned in the notice. It is to be noted that SC/ST and Female candidates will be exempted from the application fee.

Medical Standard

Official notification reads, "The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards to assess their physical and medical fitness. The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of Uniform Guidelines for recruitment of Medical Examination for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and ARs issued vide MHA UO. No.A-VI-I/2014-Rectt (SSB) dated 20.05.2015 and F.No. E-32012/ADG(Med)/DME&RME/DA-1/2020 (Part File)/1166 dated 31.05.2021 and as amended from time to time. Candidates must not have knock knee, flat foot, bow legs, squint eyes, inability to close that left eye, inability to flex the fingers often, varicose vein and any other obvious deformities and should bear good mental health."

