CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 540 Asst SI And Head Constable Posts; See Details

CISF Recruitment 2022: In an important notice issued by the Central Industrial Security Forces, it informed that the department is looking for candidates for the positions of assistant sub-inspector and a head constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the said vacancies by visiting the official website of www.cisfrectt.in. The application process will commence on September 26, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 25.

A total of 540 posts will be filled in the department through this recruitment drive. Out of these 122 vacancies, 118 are for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) and 418 are for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates who are interested in applying for these vacancies can present their candidacy by following the below-given step-by-step process.

CISF recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The candidate should be in the age group of 18 to 25 years as of October 25.

CISF recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 12 from a recognised board or university.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

ASI Stenographer – Pay Level-5 (Rs.29,200-92,300/-)

Head Constable (Ministerial) – Pay Level – 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-)

CISF Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test, followed by the document verification, written test, and skill test.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as the application fees

No fee for SC, ST, Women, and Divyang.

CISF Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: They must complete the registration process and proceed with the application.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required details.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must stay connected to the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)