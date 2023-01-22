CISF Recruitment 2023: Apply For 451 Constable/Driver Cum Pump Operator Posts From Jan 23

CISF Recruitment 2023: In an important notification released by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), it has been notified that the department is looking to recruit a total of 451 candidates for constable/driver/pump operator posts. According to the schedule, the application process will begin on January 23, 2023, and the last date for the candidates to submit their application forms is February 22, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website at www.cisfrectt.in.

CISF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 451 vacancies will be filled in the department, of which 183 are for the post of constable/driver and 268 are for the post of constable/driver and pump operator.

CISF recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 and 27 as of February 22, 2023, are eligible to apply for the posts.

CISF Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

As per the official notice, candidates must have passed the Matriculation or equivalent exam from a board or university recognised by the Central or State Government.

CISF Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

The SC, ST, and EMS candidates are exempt from the payment of the application fee.

CISF Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: After submission of the application form, candidates must take a printout of the application form for future use.

Image: PTI