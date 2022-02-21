CM Ashok Gehlot Says RAS Exams Won't Be Deferred; 'Most Students Support Timely Conduct'

Amid the ongoing protests over the postponement of the Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS Mains) Examination, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a statement on the matter on Monday and justified its stance on not deferring the exams. The statement issued by the government explained that most of the candidates appearing for the exams are in favour of holding them on scheduled dates and completing the recruitments in a stipulated time. The RAS Mains exam will be held on 25th and 26th February 2022, according to the RPSC calendar.

Most candidates want to appear for exams on scheduled dates: CM Ashok Gehlot

“Most of the candidates appearing in the mains examination want the examination to be on time, postponement of the examination is not in the interest of most of the candidates as it will put financial and mental pressure on them. In such a situation, the demand of postponing the main examination being made by some candidates is not justified,” the statement clarified.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his statement, emphasised that it is necessary to maintain a gap of 90 to 100 days between the preliminary and main examination to complete the three phases of the recruitment process of RAS, Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Interview in one year. Having more gaps than this puts extra pressure on the preparing candidates, as per CM Gehlot.

Most of the candidates writing the RAS Mains Exam want it to be held on time, on 25-26 Feb. Postponing it is not in candidates' interest as it would cause financial and mental pressure on them. So the demand by some candidates to postpone the exams is not justified: Rajasthan CM pic.twitter.com/o8znCTLtBg — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

“Due to the non-conduct of the RAS main examination on time, there is a possibility of delay in other competitive examinations of the recruitment calendar released by RPSC,” the Chief minister contemplated.

Rajasthan govt clarifies that 'newly added topics in RAS syllabus are related to old subjects'

Further elaborating on the arguments being raised by protestors and opposition factions that the syllabus has been altered by the government in the last minute and that they need more time to prepare, the statement noted, “It is not rational for the candidates to demand extension the date of the main examinations due to a slight change in the syllabus. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has already issued a clarification that a slight change in the curriculum is a contemporary change to suit the present circumstances.”

“The newly added topics are related to the old subjects and most of the syllabus of the exam remains the same. With this, the candidates appearing in the main examination will not face any kind of problem,” the statement by CM clarified further.

Image: ANI/ PTI