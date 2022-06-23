Coal India Limited Recruitment: Candidates Can Apply Through GATE Score For 1050 MT Posts

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited is recruiting candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. All those candidates who took part in the GATE 2022 examination and have a valid GATE score are eligible to apply for the Management Trainee posts. The registration process is underway can apply by visiting the official website.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1050 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates should be aware that the application process will conclude on July 22, 2022. The selected candidates will be posted in Kolkata.

Official Notice

Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

Mining: 699 Posts

Civil: 160 Posts

Electronics and Telecommunication: 124 Posts

System and EDP: 67 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a qualifying certificate in Mines, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication: BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in the relevant branch of engineering with a minimum of 60% marks.

BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science/Computer Engg./IT or MCA with at least 60% marks.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022). Based on the GATE-2022 scores/marks and requirements, candidates will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for the further selection process. The final merit list will be prepared for each discipline on the basis of GATE-2022 scores and marks.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the GENERAL (UR)/OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of 1180/-.

SC/ST/PwD/ESM candidates and employees of Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Salary

As per the official notice, "Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs 60,000/- with probation for 1 year, if not extended. Besides Basic pay, candidates will also be entitled to Dearness Allowance, HRA, perquisites and allowances under cafeteria approach including Performance Related Pay (PRP) as applicable for the post."

