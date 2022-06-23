Coal India Limited Recruitment: Candidates Can Apply Through GATE Score For 1050 MT Posts

Quick links:
Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited is recruiting candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. All those candidates who took part in the GATE 2022 examination and have a valid GATE score are eligible to apply for the Management Trainee posts. The registration process is underway can apply by visiting the official website.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1050 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates should be aware that the application process will conclude on July 22, 2022. The selected candidates will be posted in Kolkata.
As per the official notice, "Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period. On successful and satisfactory completion of 1-year training period and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularization will be in E-3 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000/- at the initial Basic of Rs 60,000/- with probation for 1 year, if not extended. Besides Basic pay, candidates will also be entitled to Dearness Allowance, HRA, perquisites and allowances under cafeteria approach including Performance Related Pay (PRP) as applicable for the post."