Coast Guard AC Admit Card To Be Out On Dec 28, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Indian Coast Guard has announced that it will be releasing Coast Guard AC admit card 2021-22 on December 28, 2021. The hall tickets which will be released is for the recruitment exam for the Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). All the candidates who got themselves registered to appear for exams will be able to download hall tickets on the above-mentioned date. They will have to visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021-22: Here is how to download hall tickets

Registered candidates will have to go the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

On the homepage, they will have to go the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Under that section, candidates will have to click on the link that reads 'Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2021-22'.

Candidates will be redirected to the registration window where they will have to enter roll number, registration ID or other credentials required to log in.

The admit card will be displayed on screen, candidates should go through it and download the admit card.

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference.

Coast Guard AC exam: Details

The exam will be conducted in Goa, Chennai, Kolkata and Noida. The exam paper will consist of questions from Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT) sections. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of January 2022.

In order to appear for exam, candidates will have to carry 2 copies of system generated E-Admit card and a recent identical photograph with blue background. Candidates must note that the photo should not be older than 3 months. Candidates will have to reach the allotted center at least 30 minutes prior to starting of exam.

Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of the Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The aptitude tests will be in English only and will be of objective type. During PP&DT the candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English. However, they are free to speak in Hindi if they wish to do so.