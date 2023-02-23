Last Updated:

CRPF Assistant Commandant Admit Card 2023 Today, See How To Download

CRPF AC admit card 2023: The admit cards for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be released on February 23 by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Written By
Isha Bhandari
CRPF

CRPF AC admit card to be released today (Shutterstock)


The admit cards for CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be released on February 23 on its official website crpf.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the CRPF AC recruitment can download their hall tickets from the official website. According to the most recent information on the website, the written test (Paper-I) and computer-based written test (Paper-2) for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruiting will be held on February 28.

Prior to that, the CRPF released the Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment exam admit cards and informed that the ASI Steno recruitment exam admits cards would be available on March 17“Link to download Admit card for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be available on 23/02/2023 & Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be available on 17/03/2023,” said CRPF in its official statement. 

Here’s how to download CRPF AC admit card 2022

  1. First, go to the CRPF website, crpf.gov.in.
  2. The link to download CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) admit card will be displayed on the home page. Open it.
  3. Now, log in with your user ID and password.
  4. View and download your CRPF exam admit card.
READ | Maharashtra CET 2023 MBA/MMS registration begins, here's how to register
READ | Fellowship Exit Exam 2022 registration begins, check important details here
READ | SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card and Answer Key to be released on this date; Check here
READ | NEET MDS admit card 2023 released; Here's how to download it online
READ | CRPF ASI, head constable admit cards 2023 released, here's direct link to download
COMMENT