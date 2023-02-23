CRPF Assistant Commandant Admit Card 2023 Today, See How To Download

The admit cards for CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be released on February 23 on its official website crpf.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the CRPF AC recruitment can download their hall tickets from the official website. According to the most recent information on the website, the written test (Paper-I) and computer-based written test (Paper-2) for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruiting will be held on February 28.

Prior to that, the CRPF released the Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment exam admit cards and informed that the ASI Steno recruitment exam admits cards would be available on March 17“Link to download Admit card for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be available on 23/02/2023 & Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be available on 17/03/2023,” said CRPF in its official statement.

Here’s how to download CRPF AC admit card 2022