CRPF Constable Admit Card Released For Tradesmen, Technical Posts, Here's Direct Link

CRPF Admit Card: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released admit cards for Constable (Tradesmen/Technical) recruitment exams. Candidates who have applied for CRPF constable recruitment drive can download their admit cards by visiting the official website- crpf.gov.in. The direct link has been attached below.

CRPF Constable Admit Card Out

CRPF had earlier released a notice to announce the admit card release dates. CRPF said it will issue Constable (Tradesmen/Technical) computer based test admit cards in three phases. For candidates whose exams are from July 1 to 3, 2023, admit cards were issued on June 25. For July 4 and 5 exams, CRPF Constable admit cards will be out on June 27 and for candidates who will appear for the computer based test between July 6 and 12, admit cards will be out on June 29.

CRPF Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) admit card 2023 download direct link.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,212 vacancies for the post of constable. Out of these 9105 vacancies are for male and 107 for female candidates. Selected candidates will be paid under the level 3 Pay Scale- Rs. 21700- 69100. The selection process includes a written test, physical standard test, physical efficiency test, trade test, document verification and medical examination.