CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Begins Today For 9212 Vacancies; Here's How To Apply

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: The online registration process for CRPF constables (technical and tradesmen) recruitment 2023 begins today, March 27. There are a total of 9212 vacancies for CRPF constable posts. The last date to apply for the posts is April 25. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Constable Pay Scale- Rs. 21700- 69100/- (Level-3)

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Male - 9105 Vacancies

Female - 107 Vacancies

Total- 9212

How to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitmentnt 2023

Visit the official website- crpf.gov.in

Enter the Main website.

Now scroll down and click on the 'Recrutiment' tab

Click on the CRPF Constable recruitment link

Register online by providing the required details

Now login using the user ID and password you have created

Fill up the CRPF Constable recruitment form

Upload the required documents and images properly

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Direct link to apply for CRPF Constable recruitment 2023

Important Dates

CRPF Constable Registration Begins- 27 March 2023

CRPF Constable Registration Last Date - 25 April 2023

CRPF Constable Admit Card Release Date- June to 25 June 2023

CRPF Constable Exam Date - 01 July to 13 July 2023

CRPF Constable Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

CT/Driver - Candidate should have at least passed Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt. The candidate should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment.

CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle - Candidate should have at least passed class 10th in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Technical Qualification Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade.

(Pioneer Wing) CT(Mason /Plumber/ Electrician ) - Candidate should have at least passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to pass a computer-based test followed by PST/PET, trade test, document verification and medical exam. Only those who qualify for each round and clear the tests will be selected for final appointment. Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification for full details.