CRPF Constable Recruitment Notification 2023 For 1.3 Lakh Vacancies Out, Full Details Here

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a notification for CRPF constable general duty (GD) recruitment 2023. There are around 1.3 lakh vacancies for class 10th pass students. Moreover, MHA has announced a 10% reservation of posts for ex-Agniveers. The official notification was published in the Gazette of India. The CRPF Constable recruitment notification for 1.3 lakh vacancies can be checked by clicking here.

CRPF Constable (GD) vacancy details

There are a total of 129929 vacancies including 125262 vacancies for male and 4667 for female candidates. (Subject to variation dependent upon workload). The post is categorised under General Central Service, Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted, (Non-Ministerial Combatant). It falls in the Level-3 pay matrix with a pay scale of Rs. 21700- 69100. Candidates will have to undergo probation for 2 years.

CRPF Constable Age Limit

Candidates must be aged between 18 and 23 years. (Five years age relaxation in case of Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes and three years in case of Other Backward Classes candidates.) The crucial date for determination of the age-limit shall be as advertised by the Staff Selection Commission. The upper age-limit shall be relaxable upto five years for the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers. The upper age limit shall be relaxable upto three years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers.

Educational Qualification for CRPF constable (GD) posts