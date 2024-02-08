CRPF GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today for 169 vacancies

CRPF personnel, during a review, engaged in the sensitive Anti Naxal Operations in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh | Image: X @cgsectorcrpf

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to commence the registration process for the CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 on January 16, 2024. Aspiring candidates looking to apply for the Constable (General Duty) position under the Sports Quota 2024 can submit their applications through the official CRPF website at recruitment.crpf.gov.in. The registration link is scheduled to go live at 9 am tomorrow.

Key Details:

- Total Posts: The recruitment drive aims to fill 169 vacancies within the organization.

- Application Deadline: Candidates have until February 15, 2024, to complete their applications.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational Qualification: Applicants should possess a matriculation or its equivalent certificate from a recognized board.

- Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years to be eligible for application.

How to Apply for CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official CRPF website at [recruitment.crpf.gov.in](https://recruitment.crpf.gov.in).

2. Click on the CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open, guiding candidates through the registration process.

4. Complete the registration and proceed to fill out the application form.

5. Make the required payment of application fees.

6. Click on submit, and download a copy of the completed application for future reference.

Application Fees:

- Candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories applying for the Constable (GD) position under the sports quota are required to pay a fee of ₹100/-. However, fees are exempted for females and candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

For further details and updates related to the CRPF Constable GD Recruitment 2024, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CRPF. The organization encourages eligible individuals to take advantage of this opportunity and wishes all applicants the best in their application process.