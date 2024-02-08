Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

CRPF LDCE recruitment notification 2024 out for 836 constable vacancies, details here

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced 836 vacancies through a notification for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).

Nandini Verma
CRPF
CRPF | Image:PTI/Representative
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced 836 vacancies through a notification for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) under the recruitment year 2023. This recruitment is exclusively for Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD, and Constable/Tradesman individuals who have completed five years of regular service, inclusive of the basic training period, in the mentioned grades, or have a combined regular service of five years as Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD, and Constable/Tradesman as of August 1, 2023.

The online application process is open from January 20 to February 20, 2024. Applicants are required to submit a hard copy of the application after completing the online application.

CRPF LDCE Vacancy Details

- UR: 649
- SC: 125
- ST: 62

CRPF Eligibility Criteria

- Completion of five years of regular service, including basic training, in the respective grade or five years of combined regular service as Head Constable/GD, Constable/GD, and Constable/TM as of December 1, 2023.
- Graduation from any recognized University

CRPF LDCE Age Limit
- 35 years

Selection Process for CRPF LDCE 2024

The selection process includes the following stages:
1. Checking of service records
2. Written Examination
3. Physical Standard Test
4. Physical Efficiency Test
5. Detailed Medical Examination
6. Final Selection

How to Apply for CRPF LDCE Vacancy?
Eligible departmental candidates should fill out the online application form available in the employee corner on the CISF website. After completing the online application, candidates must submit a hard copy of the duly filled application form, appendices, and required self-attested documents to their Unit Commander for verification with service documents.

Click here for official notification. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

