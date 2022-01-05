CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
CSBC Bihar Police: The Bihar Police Constable PET admit card has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable. The hall tickets which have been released are for the Physical Efficiency Test. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the test can now download their admit cards. The test is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 across the state. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. csbc.bih.nic.in.
In order to check admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password/date of birth. Candidates should know that no physical copy of admit card will be issued to them. Therefore they will have to carry the printout of hall tickets. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the test. Through this recruitment drive, the Central Selection Board, Bihar will recruit a total of 8415 candidates. The direct link to check the admit card has also been attached below.
To be noted that the written examination was conducted on March 21, 2021. Candidates who qualified for the written exam were eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET). Candidates should visit the official website for more details.