CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

CSBC Bihar Police: The Bihar Police Constable PET admit card has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable. The hall tickets which have been released are for the Physical Efficiency Test. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the test can now download their admit cards. The test is scheduled to be conducted on January 28 across the state. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. csbc.bih.nic.in.

In order to check admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password/date of birth. Candidates should know that no physical copy of admit card will be issued to them. Therefore they will have to carry the printout of hall tickets. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the test. Through this recruitment drive, the Central Selection Board, Bihar will recruit a total of 8415 candidates. The direct link to check the admit card has also been attached below.

CSBC Bihar Police PET Admit Card 2021: Checks steps to download hall tickets

STEP 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, they should click on CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021 for PET link being displayed

STEP 3: Candidates will be redirected to login window where they will have to fill in the required details like registration number, admit card and mobile number

STEP 4: Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

STEP 5: Candidates should cross-check the details and download the hall tickets

STEP 6: Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the venue

Here is the direct link to download the hall tickets

To be noted that the written examination was conducted on March 21, 2021. Candidates who qualified for the written exam were eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test (PET). Candidates should visit the official website for more details.