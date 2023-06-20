CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 21,391 Vacancies

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has opened the application window for constable recruitment 2023 under advertisement number 01/2023. Aspirants can apply between June 20 and July 20. There are a total of 21,391 vacancies for the post of Bihar Police Constable under Bihar special armed police and other units. Aspirants can apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Pay Scale

Level 3 Pay Matrix: Rs. 21,700-69,100

Bihar Constable Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12th from a recognized Board/Madrasa Board. Check age limit below:

General Category - 18 to 25 Years

BC and EBC- 18 to 27 years

SC/ST/Transgender - 18 to 30 years

Height

Gen and BC Male- 165 cms

EBC Male - 160 cms

SC/ST - 160 cms

Female - 155 cms

Chest

Normal-

For Gen/BC/EBC – 81 cms

SC/ST – 79 cms

After expansion

For Gen/BC/EBC – 86 cms

SC/ST – 84 cms

Selection Process

Candidates will have to pass a written exam. Those who clear the written exam will be called for physical tests and medical examinations. Click here to read CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment Notification 2023.

Vacancy Break-up

General Category: 8,556 posts

EWS category: 2,140 posts

BC category: 2,570 posts

EBC category: 3,842 posts

BC Female category: 655 posts

SC category: 3,400 posts

ST category: 228 posts

Total - 21, 391 posts

Exam Pattern

The written exam will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 100 marks in total. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Questions will be asked from subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and General Awareness.