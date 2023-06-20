CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 21,391 Vacancies

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has opened the application window for constable recruitment 2023 under advertisement number 01/2023. Aspirants can apply between June 20 and July 20. There are a total of 21,391 vacancies for the post of Bihar Police Constable under Bihar special armed police and other units. Aspirants can apply online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
The candidate should have passed intermediate or class 12th from a recognized Board/Madrasa Board. Check age limit below:
Height
Gen and BC Male- 165 cms
EBC Male - 160 cms
SC/ST - 160 cms
Female - 155 cms
Chest
Normal-
For Gen/BC/EBC – 81 cms
SC/ST – 79 cms
After expansion
For Gen/BC/EBC – 86 cms
SC/ST – 84 cms
Candidates will have to pass a written exam. Those who clear the written exam will be called for physical tests and medical examinations. Click here to read CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment Notification 2023.
General Category: 8,556 posts
EWS category: 2,140 posts
BC category: 2,570 posts
EBC category: 3,842 posts
BC Female category: 655 posts
SC category: 3,400 posts
ST category: 228 posts
Total - 21, 391 posts
The written exam will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions carrying 100 marks in total. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Questions will be asked from subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and General Awareness.
Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.