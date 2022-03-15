CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2021 Out, Bihar Fire Services Exam On March 27

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Fireman admit card. Candidates who have registered for the Bihar fireman exam can download the admit card from the official website of CSBC- csbc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notice the CSBC Bihar constable fireman exam 2021 will be held on March 27, 2022 across the state. Earlier, the CSBC Bihar fireman exam was scheduled to be held on June 6, 2021. However, it got delayed due to the surge in COVID cases.

The CSBC Bihar constable fireman exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The second shift of exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to download CSBC Bihar Fireman Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the 'Fire Services' tab given on the homepage Click on the notice link dated 14-03-2022 to read the official notice regarding the exam Click on the download link to go to the login page to download your Bihar fireman admit card A login page will appear on the screen Key in the required login credentials and submit Your Bihar fireman admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

CSBC Bihar Fireman Exam 2021

CSBC aims to fill a total of 2380 vacancies of fireman constable through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 1487 vacancies are for male and 893 for female candidates. The candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by a physical eligibility test (PET) for final selection.

CSBC Bihar Fireman exam pattern