CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam Date Released; Check Details Here

CSBC Bihar Police Exam: The Central Selection Board of Constables has released the CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2021 date. As per the schedule, the written examination will be conducted on March 27, 2022, across the state. All those candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the official notice of the exam date by visiting the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2380 posts will be filled in the organization, of which 1487 of those vacancies are for males and 893 for female candidates.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written examination followed by the physical eligibility test. Only those candidates who pass the written test will be eligible to appear for the physical eligibility test. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on June 6, 2021, but it got delayed due to a surge in COVID cases.

Check CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Notification here

CSBC Bihar Police exam: Examination Pattern

The Bihar Police Fireman's written test will be an MCQ-type exam.

Each question will have four options to choose from.

The paper will have 100 questions, and each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark.

Questions will be asked about Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science, Science, and General Knowledge.

The level of the question paper will be that of class 10.

Candidates are required to secure at least 30 marks to be qualified for the next stage of recruitment.

Bihar Police Fireman exam: Admit Card

The examination authorities will release the admit cards 10 days before the examination. A notification related to the release of the admit card will be uploaded on the official website. It is advised that candidates regularly check the official website for more updates.