CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Central Selection Board of Constable on February 9 has released hall tickets for CBSC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable written exam. Registered candidates who have been shortlisted for the test can now download their hall tickets by visiting the CSBC official website - csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below to download the Bihar Police Constable admit card.

Bihar police prohibition constable admit card is for the written exam which will be conducted on February 27, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in one shift. The exam will begin at 10 AM and will continue till 12 noon. The direct link to download CSBC admit card has also been mentioned below.

Here is how to download CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022

Shortlisted candidates should go to the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should look for the prohibition constable tab

Candidates will then have to click on “Download your e-Admit Card for written exam”

Candidates will have to enter the Registration ID/ Roll Number/ Mobile number, Date of Birth and Captcha verification

Post-reading the declaration, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details and download hall tickets

Candidates should take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download Bihar Police admit card

Candidates who will face difficulties while downloading their e-admit cards should get in touch with the concerned officials. Concerned officials should be contacted on February 24 and 25, 2022 between 10 AM and 5 PM. To resolve the issue, a duplicate admit card will be issued from CSBC's office. The list of centres for the examinations will be released on official website csbc.bih.nic.in on February 10, 2022. Candidates should know that hardcopy of admit card will not be issued. Therefore, they will have to download it and take its printout to the exam centre. Along with hall tickets, they will also have to carry photo-identity proof.