Last Updated:

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Exam Admit Card; Here's Direct Link To Download

CSBC) Bihar has released the admit cards for the prohibition constable written exam. The exam will be held on May 14. Here's direct link to download.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
CSBC Bihar prohibition constable

Image: Shutterstock


Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit cards for the prohibition constable written exam. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can download their admit cards online. The admit card link is activated on the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. 

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable exam will be held on May 14. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. As per the official notice, the candidates must report to their center at 8 am. The entry gate will be closed at 9 am. The venue of the exam will be mentioned on the admit cards. 

The exam will have 100 objective-type questions. Candidates will have to fill their OMR sheets properly. The questions will be of BSEB Bihar Board class 10th or matric exam level. The paper will have questions from  Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Mathematics, and General Studies. CSBC aims to fill a total of 689 vacancies for the post of Bihar prohibition constable recruitment. 

Direct link to download CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable admit card

How to download CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable admit card

  • Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.
  • Now click on the 'Prohibition dept' tab
  • Click on the link dated 26-4-2023
  • A new page will open
  • Click on the link given to download the admit card for constable exam
  • Enter your registration number or mobile number and date of birth to log in
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 
READ | 25 Indians to receive UK-India TOEFL Scholarship to study in UK; Here's how to apply
READ | SSC CGL 2022: Over 36,000 vacancies notified, important notices issued for candidates
READ | UPSC CAPF Notification 2023 Out for 322 Assistant Commandant posts, application link here
READ | PM Modi through Mann ki Baat established 2-way communication with public: Jamia Research
READ | 10-year-old Ayan Gupta of Noida clears UP Board matric exam with distinction
COMMENT