CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Exam Admit Card; Here's Direct Link To Download

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit cards for the prohibition constable written exam. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can download their admit cards online. The admit card link is activated on the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable exam will be held on May 14. The exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. As per the official notice, the candidates must report to their center at 8 am. The entry gate will be closed at 9 am. The venue of the exam will be mentioned on the admit cards.

The exam will have 100 objective-type questions. Candidates will have to fill their OMR sheets properly. The questions will be of BSEB Bihar Board class 10th or matric exam level. The paper will have questions from Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Mathematics, and General Studies. CSBC aims to fill a total of 689 vacancies for the post of Bihar prohibition constable recruitment.

How to download CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable admit card