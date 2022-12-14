CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 689 Posts Today

Today is the last date for candidates to apply for Prohibition Constable posts in the prohibition, excise, and registration departments of the state government. The application process for these posts started on November 14. The recruitment process is being conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) in Bihar. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 689 posts will be filled.

CSBC Official Recruitment Notification

Educational Qualification

To apply for these posts, candidates must have an intermediate (10+2) degree. Equivalent education recognised by the Bihar government, including madrassa and Sanskrit education, will also be considered.

Age Limit

The age limit for general category candidates is 18 to 25 years old as of January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done in two stages. In stage 1, an objective-type written exam will be held for 100 marks to shortlist candidates.

Candidates with grades of 30% or higher will be eligible for the physical test in stage 2 of the selection process, according to the official notice.

Application Fees

The applicants belonging to the General/BC/EBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs 675 as application fees

Whereas Rs 180 is applicable to reserved category candidates, female candidates and third gender candidates.

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the Bihar Constable Posts, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate recruitment link

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Save and take a printout of the application form for future needs

Here's direct link to apply for CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2022

Image: PTI/ Representative