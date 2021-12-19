CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2021 For 365 Prohibition Constable Post Open, Apply Now

CSBC Bihar police constable vacancy: The Central Selection Board of Constable through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for 365 vacancies. Candidates will be selected for the prohibition constable post in CSBC Bihar. The application process has already been started and the last date to fill the application form is January 18, 2022. For recruitment details, candidates should visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar prohibition constable recruitment 2021: Education qualification & selection process

The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have passed 10+2.

Only candidates who clear both the rounds will be sleeted. They will have to qualify in written exam and physical measurement test. Only those who clear the written exam will be called for physical measurement test.

How to apply online for CSBC Bihar Prohibition constable Recruitment 2021

Visit the CSBC official website at http://csbc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the constable recruitment link and complete the application form by filling in all the credentials

Candidates will have to upload signature, photograph, and required certificates

Candidates should complete the payment and click on submit

Candidates are advised to save the application form for future reference

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard, Forester PET Physical Exam In January 2022

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the schedule for the physical efficiency test (PET) for forester and forest guard recruitment. As per the schedule, the CSBC Bihar forester and forest guard physical test will be held on January 10 and 11, 2022, respectively. The test will be held at Sanjay Gandhi Botanical Garden, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna.

CSBC will release the admit cards for forester and forest guard PET on December 18, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online by visiting the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Those who will face any difficulty in downloading the admit card can visit the CSBC office in Patna on January 7 or 8 till 5 pm to get a duplicate admit card.