CSBC Bihar Releases Admit Card For Home Guard PET, Click On Direct Link To Download

CSBC Bihar Police Sepoy exam: The admit cards for the CBSC Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) Physical Efficiency Test has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable. Only those registered candidates who have been selected to take the test will be able to download the hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download hall tickets quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration ID, roll number and date of birth. Along with the steps to download admit cards, the direct link has also been attached.
To be noted that the recruitment examination was conducted on January 24, 2021. At least 1.8 lakh candidates who took the exam were able to check the results on April 15, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 551vacancies will be filled by eligible and shortlisted candidates. The next step for recruitment is PET. It is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2022.
Official notice reads, "Applicants who cannot download their e-admit card should get in touch with the concerned officials and can get the hall ticket from CSBC's office on February 4 and 5, 2022."