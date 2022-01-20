CSBC Bihar Releases Admit Card For Home Guard PET, Click On Direct Link To Download

CSBC Bihar Police Sepoy exam: The admit cards for the CBSC Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) Physical Efficiency Test has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable. Only those registered candidates who have been selected to take the test will be able to download the hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download hall tickets quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration ID, roll number and date of birth. Along with the steps to download admit cards, the direct link has also been attached.

To be noted that the recruitment examination was conducted on January 24, 2021. At least 1.8 lakh candidates who took the exam were able to check the results on April 15, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 551vacancies will be filled by eligible and shortlisted candidates. The next step for recruitment is PET. It is scheduled to begin on January 7, 2022.

Here is how to download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 Admit Card

Selected candidates who will be appearing for PET should go to the official website of CSBC or csbc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, they should go to Bihar Home Guard tab and then click on “Download your e-Admit Card for PET”

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter a registration ID, Date of Birth, and captcha verification code

Candidates will have to read and accept the declaration

The admit card will then be displayed on screen, candidates should check the details and download it

Candidates should take ts printout so as to carry it

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets