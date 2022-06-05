CSIR-NPL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Open For 79 Technician Posts; Here's How To Apply

CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022: CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, has invited applications from candidates to apply for technician posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of CSIR-NPL at www.nplindia.org. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission or receipt of the application form is July 3.

According to the official notice, candidates must submit a completed application in all respects, followed by self-attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience, and so on to the following address: Controller of Administration, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, Dr. K.S. Krishnan Marg, New Delhi-110012. Through this recruitment process, a total of 79 technician posts will be filled in the organization.

CSIR NPL vacancies | Official Notice

CSIR-NPL Recruitment Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should be 28 years as of July 3.

CSIR-NPL Recruitment Application Fee

The application fee is 100 as an application fee in the form of a demand draught or pay order drawn on any nationalized bank valid for at least 3 months in favour of "Director, National Physical Laboratory."

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the trade test and written exam, followed by a document verification process and medical examination.

CSIR NPL Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

To apply candidates must visit the official website - www.nplindia.org.

Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link

Fill out the application form after completing the registration process

Pay the application fees

Take a printout of the application for future use

NOTE: It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative