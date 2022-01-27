CSIR UGC NET Admit Card Out, Click On Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body has released the admit cards for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test. The CSIR NET admit card 2021 has been released on Thursday, January 27, 2022. CSIR UGC NET admit cards are for the exams starting from January 29, 2022. It can be downloaded from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates who will be taking the exams should make sure to download their call letters and carry its printout to the exam hall. In order to download admit cards candidates will have to be ready with their application number and date of birth. The steps to download hall tickets have been mentioned below.

CSIR NET 2021: Check important dates here

Admit cards have been released on January 27, 2022

Exams will begin on January 29, 2022

The exams will conclude on February 17, 2022

CSIR NET 2021: Exam Schedule

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, And Planetary Sciences- January 29, 2022

Physical Sciences- February 15, 2022

Mathematical Science- February 16, 2022

Chemistry Science- February 16, 2022

Life Sciences (Group-1)- February 17, 2022

Life Sciences (Group-2)- February 17, 2022

CSIR NET admit card 2021: Here is how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the test should go to the official website of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test by NTA – csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021.'

Candidates will then have to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in

Post login in the admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it, download it and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to download UGC NET admit card

Candidates should know that it is important to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. Hard copy of UGC NET admit card will not be issued to them. For more details, candidates can visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.