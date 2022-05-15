CSL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 261 Junior Technical Assistant & Other Posts

CSL Recruitment 2022: In an important notification released by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), it has informed that the department is actively recruiting candidates for Senior Ship Draftsman, Jr. Technical Assistant, Assistant & other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSL Recruitment by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is June 6, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 261 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Candidates above the age of 35 years are not eligible to apply for CSL Recruitment 2022.

CSL Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

Senior ship draftsman (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation) - 6 Posts

Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics) - 4 Posts

Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) - 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical)- 1 Post

Store Keeper - 4 Posts

Junior Commercial Assistant - 2 Posts

Assistant - 7 Posts

Welder Cum Fitter (Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric), Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Sheet Metal Worker) - 206 Posts

Fitter (Electrical, Elecronics) - 16 Posts

Shipwright Wood - 3 Posts

CSL Recruitment 2022 | Application Form

The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 400

While SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fees

CSL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior ship draftsman (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation) - Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education securing a minimum of 60% of marks.

Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics) - Three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering or

Electrical & Electronics Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing a minimum of 60% of

marks.

Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) - Three-year Diploma in Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication

Engineering or Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing

minimum of 60% of marks.

Senior ship Draughtsman (Instructionmentation) - Three-year Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering

or Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing

minimum of 60% of marks.

Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) - Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering,

from a State Board of Technical Education securing a minimum of 60% of marks.

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical)- Graduate (B.Sc) in Chemistry from a recognized University securing a minimum of 60% of marks.

Store Keeper - Graduate with Post Graduate Diploma in Materials Management OR Diploma in Engineering

(Mechanical or Electrical).

Junior Commercial Assistant - Three-year Diploma in Commercial Practice from a State Board of Technical

Education securing a minimum of 60% of marks.

Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree in Arts (other than Fine Arts/Performing Arts) or Science or Commerce or Computer

Applications or Business Administration, with a minimum of 60% of marks from a recognized University.

Welder Cum Fitter (Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric), Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Sheet Metal Worker) - 206 Posts

Fitter (Electrical, Electronics) - Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test

(National Apprenticeship Certificate) in the trade of Welder / Welder (Gas & Electric).

Shipwright Wood - Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in the trade of Shipwright Wood (Carpenter)

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative