CSL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 261 Junior Technical Assistant & Other Posts

CSL: The Cochin Shipyard Limited is recruiting candidates for Jr Technical Assistant, Senior Ship Draftsman, Assistant & Other posts. See how to apply & more

CSL Recruitment 2022: In an important notification released by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), it has informed that the department is actively recruiting candidates for Senior Ship Draftsman, Jr. Technical Assistant, Assistant & other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSL Recruitment by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is June 6, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 261 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Candidates above the age of 35 years are not eligible to apply for CSL Recruitment 2022. 

CSL Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

  • Senior ship draftsman (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation) - 6 Posts
  • Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics) - 4 Posts
  • Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) - 1 Post
  • Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) - 1 Post
  • Laboratory Assistant (Chemical)- 1 Post
  • Store Keeper - 4 Posts
  • Junior Commercial Assistant - 2 Posts
  • Assistant - 7 Posts
  • Welder Cum Fitter (Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric), Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Sheet Metal Worker) - 206 Posts
  • Fitter (Electrical, Elecronics) - 16 Posts
  • Shipwright Wood - 3 Posts

CSL Recruitment 2022 | Application Form

  • The application fees for the general category candidates is Rs 400
  • While SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from paying the application fees 

CSL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Senior ship draftsman (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation) - Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education securing a minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Junior Technical Assistant (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics) - Three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering or
  • Electrical & Electronics Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing a minimum of 60% of
  • marks.
  • Junior Technical Assistant (ABAP) - Three-year Diploma in Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication
  • Engineering or Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing
  • minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Senior ship Draughtsman (Instructionmentation) - Three-year Diploma in Instrumentation Engineering
  • or Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, from a State Board of Technical Education securing
  • minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical) - Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering,
  • from a State Board of Technical Education securing a minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Laboratory Assistant (Chemical)- Graduate (B.Sc) in Chemistry from a recognized University securing a minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Store Keeper - Graduate with Post Graduate Diploma in Materials Management OR Diploma in Engineering
  • (Mechanical or Electrical). 
  • Junior Commercial Assistant - Three-year Diploma in Commercial Practice from a State Board of Technical
  • Education securing a minimum of 60% of marks.
  • Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree in Arts (other than Fine Arts/Performing Arts) or Science or Commerce or Computer
  • Applications or Business Administration, with a minimum of 60% of marks from a recognized University.
  • Welder Cum Fitter (Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric), Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Fitter, Sheet Metal Worker) - 206 Posts
  • Fitter (Electrical, Electronics) - Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test
  • (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in the trade of Welder / Welder (Gas & Electric).
  • Shipwright Wood - Pass in SSLC, ITI (National Trade Certificate) and All India National Trade Test (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in the trade of Shipwright Wood (Carpenter)

