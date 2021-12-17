CTET 2021 Exam On Dec 16, 17 Postponed Due To Technical Reason, Check Official Notice

Central Eligibility Test, which was scheduled to begin on December 16 has been postponed. Central Board of Secondary Education which is the exam conducting body of CTET exam has issued an official notice regarding the same on December 16, 2021. The notice reads that the exam scheduled to be held in shift 2 on December 16, 2021, and Shift 1 and 2 on December 17, 2021, has been postponed because of technical errors.

CBSE CTET 2021: Official notice highlights

It is to be noted that as of now the new dates have not been announced. Central Board of Secondary Education, in its notice, has mentioned that the new dates of the examination would be announced soon. Therefore, all the candidates whose papers were scheduled on these time slots should check the official notification and should also keep an eye on the official website for further updates. The official website is ctet.nic.in and the official notice has been attached below.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held in computer based mode online from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 at different cities throughout the country. The notice on the postponement of CTET 2021 exam reads, “M/s TCS Ltd. has reported that the examination of Paper in the first shift on 16th December 2021 has been conducted successfully across the country. The scheduled second shift (Paper 2), examination could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. M/s TCS Ltd. is working to ensure that the issues are addressed on priority.”

Candidates should know that the exams scheduled from December 20, 2021, will be held as per the schedule. Therefore, the candidates will have to appear in the exam as per the scheduled time mentioned on their admit cards. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website to be updated about CTET 2021 exam.

CTET 2021: Important guidelines for exam day