CUTN Recruitment: Vacancy Open At Central University Of Tamil Nadu; Apply For 30 Posts

The Central University of Tamil Nadu is recruiting candidates for teaching and non-teaching posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of CUTN - cutn.ac.in. Candidates must be aware that the last day to apply for the posts has been extended till January 17, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Central University of Tamil Nadu will fill up to 30 posts. As per the notice issued by the Central University of Tamil Nadu, the last date to apply for the posts was January 3, 2022, which has now been extended.

CUTN Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is recommended that students read the official recruitment notification before applying.

Direct link to check eligibility criteria for Teaching Posts

Direct Link to check eligibility criteria for Non-Teaching Posts

CUTN Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Professor: 8 Posts

Associate Professor: 13 Posts

Assistant Professor: 5 Posts

Hindi Officer: 1 Post

Private Secretary: 1 Post

Personal Assistant: 1 Post

Upper Division Clerk: 1 Post

CUTN Recruitment 2022: Application fees | Selection Process | More details

The selection of the candidates comprises of a written test – Paper I, having objective-type questions, and Paper-II, having descriptive-type questions for some non-teaching posts. For teaching posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of their academic record, teaching and research experience, and their score in the interview round.

The application fees for candidates belonging to the OBC category are Rs 750/-and candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs 500/-as application fees. Candidates must regularly check the official website for more details and fresh updates.

