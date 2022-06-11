DDA Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 279 Junior Engineer & Other Posts; Here's Direct Link

DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Assistant Director (Landscape), Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B, Programmer, Junior Translator (Official Language) B, and Planning Assistant, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online before July 10 by visiting the official website of DDA (dda.gov.in). For the selection process, DDA will also conduct an online examination, which is scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 30, 2022. Through this recruitment process, 279 vacancies will be filled in the organization.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director (Landscape) - Post-Graduation Diploma in Land Scape Architecture. Degree in Architecture from recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. OR Bachelor’s Degree in Botany OR Agriculture or Horticulture from a recognized University/ Institution. At least one-year of experience in Landscape Planning in responsible capacity.

JE - Diploma in relevant field

Programmer - Engineering Degree in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Electronics from a recognized university or Engineering College/ institute. OR Master Degree in Computer Science/Computer Application from a

recognized University, Engineering College/Institute. OR Should have passed ‘B’ Level examination from the Deptt. Of Electronics Accreditations of Computer Course (DOEACC). One year of experience in Software Development, RDBMS and Data Processing.

Junior Translator (Official Language) - Master’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with

English as a subject at the Degree Level; OR Master’s Degree from recognized University or equivalent in English with Hindi as a subject at the Degree Level; AND Recognized Diploma/Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to

English and vice-versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in

Central/State Government offices / Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous bodies.

Planning Assistant - Bachelor's Degree in Planning/ Architecture from a recognized University /Institute or equivalent.

DDA JE Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs. 1000 as the application fee.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD, and ESM categories are exempted from the payment of the application fee for the DDA Recruitment 2022.

DDA Recruitment: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written examination followed by a skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

DDA Recruitment: Age Limit

Assistant Director (Landscape) - 35 years

JE - 18 to 27 years

Programmer - 30 years

Junior Translator - 30 years

Planning Assistant - 30 years

DDA JE Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for DDA Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for the DDA recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website of DDA (www.dda.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate DDA Recruitment link.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents to proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Then, candidates need to pay the application fees to complete the application process.

Step 6: Now, take a printout of the application form for future use.

Here's direct link to apply for DDA Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)