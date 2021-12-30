DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment: Important Announcement Regarding Registration; Check Here

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has released an important notification announcing that candidates who are currently applying for the regular teacher recruitment can now apply with their teacher eligibility test (TET) roll number. An announcement has been made for the candidates who have not yet received their TET certificate and mark sheet. The recruitment for the posts was announced on September 19, 2021. The teacher eligibility test was held on October 31 and the result was announced on December 15, 2021. After the declaration of the TET result, teacher recruitment registration commenced.

According to the official notification shared by the Education Minister, "However, till they receive their certificate and mark sheet issued against their TET qualification, they will be allowed to enter the TET roll number in the field kept for certificate number and to upload the scorecard in place of the mark sheet in the online application module."

Assam teacher recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Teacher (LPS)

Those candidates who are applying for the Assam teachers' recruitment must have a Senior Secondary or equivalent and 2 years D.EI.Ed or 4 years B.El.Ed. or 2-Year Diploma in Education and Passed in Assam.

Candidates for the position of Assistant Teacher must have a graduation degree, two years of D.El.Ed, B. Ed., or D. Ed. (Special Education), or B.Ed., and a passing certificate in Assam language.

Science Teacher (UPS)

Candidates must have B. Sc. degree from the UGC recognised University and 2-year. Diploma in Elementary Education or B. Ed. or D. Ed. (Special Education) or B. Ed. (Special Education) and passed the Assam TET for UPS (Science and Mathematics).

Assamese Language Teacher (UPS)

Candidates must have a graduation degree in one of the subjects with 2 years of D.El.Ed, B.Ed, or D.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed and have passed the Assam TET.

Manipuri Language Teacher (UPS)

Having Manipuri as one of the main subjects in graduation with a 2 year D.El.Ed, B.Ed, or D.Ed (Special Education) or E.Ed and passing the Assam TET.

(Image: Unsplash, Representative)