Defence Ministry-BRO Vacancy: Apply For 876 Store Keeper Technical & Multi Skilled Workers

BRO Recruitment 2022: General Reserve Engineering Force, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Union Ministry of Defence has released a notification announcing that it is seeking eligible candidates for Store Keeper Technical (SKT) and Multi Skilled Worker posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 876 posts will be filled in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written examination followed by physical efficiency test (PET / PST), documents verification and medical examination.

BRO Recruitment | Vacancy details

Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) – 499

Store Keeper Technical – 377

Category-wise vacancy details

UR -321 posts

SC – 143 posts

ST – 76 posts

OBC – 280 posts

EWS – 56 posts

Age Limit

Multi-Skilled Worker – 18 to 25 Years

Store Keeper Technical – 18 To 27 Years

Age relaxation is there for government servants for up to 40 years in the case of general candidates and up to 45 years in the case of SC/ST candidates, as per the order issued by the Centre.

BRO Recruitment 2022 | Educational Qualification

Store Keeper Technical

Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent

Possessing certificate of Mechanic Motor /Vehicles / Tractors from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State

Council for Vocational Training.

Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static)

10 Plus 2 from a recognized Board or equivalent;

Having store-keeping knowledge relating to vehicles or engineering equipment. Desirable, three years of experience in-store establishment

BRO Recruitment 2022 Salary

Multi-Skilled Worker – Pay Level 2 Rs 19900-63200 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Store Keeper Technical – Pay Level 1 Rs 18000-56900 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

BRO Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply for BRO Recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for the BRFO Defence Ministry recruitment candidates need to visit the official site of BRO - www.bro.gov.in

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to download the offline application form given on the official website.

Step 3: Fill in all the details required in the application form and Upload the Required Documents & Photo And signature.

Step 4: Now, pay the application fee online.

Step 5: Send the application through a Registered post to the below-mentioned address.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative