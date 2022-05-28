Defence Ministry-BRO Vacancy: Apply For 876 Store Keeper Technical & Multi Skilled Workers

BRO Recruitment 2022: General Reserve Engineering Force, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Union Ministry of Defence has released a notification announcing that it is seeking eligible candidates for Store Keeper Technical (SKT) and Multi Skilled Worker posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 876 posts will be filled in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written examination followed by physical efficiency test (PET / PST), documents verification and medical examination.
BRO Recruitment | Vacancy details
- Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) – 499
- Store Keeper Technical – 377
Category-wise vacancy details
- UR -321 posts
- SC – 143 posts
- ST – 76 posts
- OBC – 280 posts
- EWS – 56 posts
Age Limit
- Multi-Skilled Worker – 18 to 25 Years
- Store Keeper Technical – 18 To 27 Years
- Age relaxation is there for government servants for up to 40 years in the case of general candidates and up to 45 years in the case of SC/ST candidates, as per the order issued by the Centre.
BRO Recruitment 2022 | Educational Qualification
Store Keeper Technical
- Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent
- Possessing certificate of Mechanic Motor /Vehicles / Tractors from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State
- Council for Vocational Training.
Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static)
- 10 Plus 2 from a recognized Board or equivalent;
- Having store-keeping knowledge relating to vehicles or engineering equipment. Desirable, three years of experience in-store establishment
BRO Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Multi-Skilled Worker – Pay Level 2 Rs 19900-63200 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Store Keeper Technical – Pay Level 1 Rs 18000-56900 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
BRO Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply for BRO Recruitment 2022
- Step 1: To apply for the BRFO Defence Ministry recruitment candidates need to visit the official site of BRO - www.bro.gov.in
- Step 2: Then, candidates are required to download the offline application form given on the official website.
- Step 3: Fill in all the details required in the application form and Upload the Required Documents & Photo And signature.
- Step 4: Now, pay the application fee online.
- Step 5: Send the application through a Registered post to the below-mentioned address.
