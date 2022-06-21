Defence Officials Share Detailed Timeline For Army, Navy, IAF Agnipath Recruitments

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Ever since the defence ministry announced the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, it has become a trending topic all over the country. The authorities have now announced the timelines for induction for the Indian Air Force, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Army. We have mentioned all the important details announced by the Defence officials for Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

IAF Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Timeline

As per the official information, the registration process will start on June 24 and will continue till July 5, and exams will be conducted across 250 centres in India.

A call letter for phase II will be issued on August 10, 2022, and will be held across 7 centres in India. It will be held between August 21 and 28, 2022.

The medical tests for the second phase will be held between August 28 and November 8, 2022.

The authorities will issue the provisional select list on December 1, 2022, and the enrollment list and call letter will be issued by December 11, 2022.

The enrollment period would be between December 22 and December 29. The course will commence on December 30, 2022.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment Timeline

The recruitment calendar will be published on June 25, 2022.

Online registration will open on July 1, 2022.

A detailed notification will be issued on July 09, 2022.

The application window will open on July 15–30, 2022.

Examinations and physical fitness tests will be held in mid-October 2022.

Medicals and joining at INS Chilka will commence on November 21, 2022.

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Timeline

Notification issued on June 20, 2022, on Join Indian Army website

Rally schedule by AROs and online rally registration will commence on July 1, 2022

Recruitment rally to commence in the 2nd week of August

The first batch’s entrance exam will be conducted on October 16 and November 13, 2022

1st batch will report to training centers in December 2022

Combined entrance exams for the 2nd batch will be held in January 2023

2nd batch of candidates will report to training centers in February 2023

1st batch of Agniveers will report to units after training in July 2023

