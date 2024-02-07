English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 Notification out, 10285 vacancies on offer for class 12th pass

The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG), New Delhi, has issued a notification for the recruitment of 10285 Home Guards posts on its official website.

Nandini Verma
Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024
Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2024 | Image:Pexels
The Directorate General of Home Guards (DGHG), New Delhi, has issued a notification for the recruitment of 10285 Home Guards posts on its official website. The organization has released an indicative notification in this regard. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online on or before February 13, 2024, through the official website dghgenrollment.in.

Candidates meeting the specified educational qualifications, including 12th Pass (Senior Secondary), with additional eligibility as outlined in the notification, are eligible to apply for these posts. For detailed information regarding the Delhi Home Guard recruitment drive, including eligibility criteria, age limit, application and selection process, salary, and other details, please refer to the official notification.

Delhi Home Guard Vacancies 2024: Important Dates

  • Starting of online application: January 24, 2024
  • Last date of application: February 13, 2024
  • Closing date for deposit of application fee: February 13, 2024

Delhi Home Guard Vacancies: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Candidates should have 12th Pass (Senior Secondary)(for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel- 10th Pass).
  • Height: Minimum 165 cm for male and 152 cm for female.

Age Limit:

  • Candidates should be in the age range of 20-45 Years (i.e., should not have been born earlier than 02-01-1979 and later than 01-01-2004).
  • Up to 54 years for Ex-Servicemen/Ex-CAPF Personnel.

Delhi Home Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- + Convenience Fee to apply for these posts.

How to apply for Delhi Home Guard Vacancies?

  1. Visit the official website https://dghgenrollment.in/
  2. Click on the link "Delhi Home Guard recruitment 2024" on the homepage.
  3. Provide the necessary details, including personal and educational details.
  4. Submit the application form.
  5. Submit the required documents.
  6. Keep a printout of the application for future reference.
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:15 IST

