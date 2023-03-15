Last Updated:

Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card Out For PET/PST; Here's Direct Link To Download

Delhi Police head constable admit card has been released for PET/PST. The test will be held from March 28 to April 11. Here's direct link to download admit card

Written By
Nandini Verma
Delhi police head constable admit card

Image: Shutterstock


The Delhi Police has released the admit cards for the head constable recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Wireless Operator /Tele-Printer Operator. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website - delhipolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2023 can download their admit cards online. The 

The Delhi Police will conduct the physical standard/ efficiency test for AWO/ TPO posts on March 28. The test will continue till April 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details. 

How to download the Delhi Police head constable admit card

  • Visit the official website of Delhi Police at delhipolice.gov.in
  • Click on the recruitment tab given on the homepage
  • Now, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card/e-Admission Certificates for PE&MT for the post of Head Constable(AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police-2022 Examination”
  • Fill in your login credentials and submit
  • Your Delhi Police HC admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
  • Direct link to download Delhi Police head constable admit card 2023.
