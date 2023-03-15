Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card Out For PET/PST; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Delhi Police has released the admit cards for the head constable recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Wireless Operator /Tele-Printer Operator. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website - delhipolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2023 can download their admit cards online. The
The Delhi Police will conduct the physical standard/ efficiency test for AWO/ TPO posts on March 28. The test will continue till April 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.