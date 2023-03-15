Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card Out For PET/PST; Here's Direct Link To Download

The Delhi Police has released the admit cards for the head constable recruitment exam for the post of Assistant Wireless Operator /Tele-Printer Operator. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website - delhipolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the Delhi Police Head Constable recruitment 2023 can download their admit cards online. The

The Delhi Police will conduct the physical standard/ efficiency test for AWO/ TPO posts on March 28. The test will continue till April 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for full details.

How to download the Delhi Police head constable admit card