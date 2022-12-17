Delhi University Faculty Recruitment: Apply For Over 200 Asst Professor Posts; See Details

Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College has invited candidates to apply for faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Professor posts by visiting the official site of JMC at jmc.ac.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is January 7, 2023. A total of 145 posts will be filled in the institute through this recruitment drive. Clearing the National Eligibility Test is the minimum eligibility requirement for the selection of candidates for assistant professor posts.

DU Faculty Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

All those candidates who have a master’s degree with 55 percent marks in a concerned, relevant, or allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university, or a Ph.D. degree obtained from a foreign university or institution with a ranking among the top 500 in the world university ranking are eligible to apply for the posts. Following the test, the screening committee will publish a list of all candidates with their scores listed in descending order.

DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees for Assistant Professor posts.

Applicants from the SC, ST, PWD, and women categories will not be charged an application fee.

Check recruitment notification here

Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi University Recruitment

SRCC DU Faculty Recruitment: The application process has started for the Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University for assistant professor posts. According to the schedule, the last date for the receipt of the application is January 9, 2023. People can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

SSRC DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 posts of assistant professors will be filled at Shri Ram College of Commerce.

SSRC DU Recruitment: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for unreserved, OBS, and EWS candidates.

The application fee is waived for SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates.

Delhi University Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for Delhi University recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, sign in and fill out the application form.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee.

Step 4: Submit the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)