DHE Odisha TEC Notification Out; Admission For Odisha Teacher Education Course Begins

Odisha TEC notification: The Odisha Department of Higher Education has released a notification related to admissions toOdisha teacher education course. The admissions are for B.Ed programmes, BH.ED and M.Ed courses in the Teacher Education Colleges of the state. The notice informs that the department will be conducting an entrance exam in OMR based format for the selection of candidates for the Teacher Education Courses.
It further reads that the applications for the B.Ed programmes are scheduled to begin on June 1 and the window will be opened till June 27, 2022. The tentative schedule reads that the B.Ed, BH.Ed exams are tentatively scheduled to be conducted on July 31, 2022. For more details related to Odisha teacher education course, candidates can go to the official website dhe.odisha.gov.in.
A detailed schedule for the M.Ed exams with the notification will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who qualify the B.Ed and BHEd examinations will be eligible for the admissions to the 15 Regular teacher education colleges and 12 colleges providing the courses in the self financed mode.
The official notification reads, "Applicants are required to remain in constant touch with the official website of the State Selection Board to get all the updated information relating to the entrance test as well as the examination process. If any candidate fails to produce the mark sheet as per the information brochure with regard to percentages of marks at the time of admission, his/her claim for admission shall not be considered,"