DPSDAE Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 70 Group 'C' Posts; Check Steps To Apply

DPSDAE Recruitment: The Government of India's Department of Atomic Energy, Directorate of Purchase & Stores is recruiting candidates for the post of Junior Purchase Assistant/Junior Storekeeper. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the submission of the application fee is November 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at dpsdae.gov.in. The tentative schedule of Level-I (OMR-based) and Level-2 (Descriptive) Examinations is December 2022.

Vacancy details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 70 posts of Junior Purchase Assistant/Junior Storekeeper will be filled in the department.

Age limit

The candidates should be aged between 18 and 27 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than 10-11-1995 and not later than 10-11-2004.

Pay Scale

For Junior Purchase Assistant/Junior Storekeeper (Group C) pay scale Level 4 Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 (As a Trainee for a period of 6 months on a consolidated stipend of Rs 18,000 per month).

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination, medical examination, and document verification.

DPSDAE recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are to visit the official website at dpsdae.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: Create an account and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit your work and print it for future reference.

