DRDO Apprentice Recruitment: Application Window For 150 Posts To Be Activated On Jan 25

DRDO apprentice recruitment 2022: Research Centre Imarat of DRDO has invited applications from candidates who want to apply for apprentice posts. Interested candidates who are eligible too will have to apply online through the official website of RCI on rcilab.in. The application window will be activated on January 25 and the deadline to apply is February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 posts will be filled in the organisation. It should be noted that those candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply. Recruitment details like stipend, age limit, and eligibility can be checked here.
Vacancy and Stipend Details
- For Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts, stipend- Rs.8000/
- For Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts, stipend as per government norms
- For Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts, stipend Rs.9000
Check Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit Here
- Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com, and BSc.
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]
- Trade Apprentice: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Welder ]
- The minimum age required to apply should not be less than 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022.
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process & Terms and Conditions
- The selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.
- Registration of B.E/B/Tech/Diploma candidates on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on www.apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory.
- The candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trade apprentices in 2019, 2020, and 2021) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply
- Candidates possessing B.Sc./B.Com qualification are required to apply through https://rcilab.in only by clicking on appropriate tabs.
- Candidates with post-graduate qualifications are not eligible to apply
DRDO apprentice registration steps
- Candidates registered in the respective portals mentioned above will have to submit their applications online through https:/rcilab.in (Link to submit applications will be activated on Jan 25)
- Candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading scanned copies of all the mandatory documents (as per list)
Official notification reads, "The marks obtained in the qualifying exam are to be mentioned in percentage. In case of CGPA, candidates are requested to convert the CGPA into percentage as per their university norms and the same will be verified during document verification."