DRDO Apprentice Recruitment: Application Window For 150 Posts To Be Activated On Jan 25

DRDO apprentice recruitment 2022: Research Centre Imarat of DRDO has invited applications from candidates who want to apply for apprentice posts. Interested candidates who are eligible too will have to apply online through the official website of RCI on rcilab.in. The application window will be activated on January 25 and the deadline to apply is February 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 posts will be filled in the organisation. It should be noted that those candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply. Recruitment details like stipend, age limit, and eligibility can be checked here.

Vacancy and Stipend Details

For Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 60 Posts, stipend- Rs.8000/

For Trade Apprentice: 50 Posts, stipend as per government norms

For Graduate Apprentice: 40 Posts, stipend Rs.9000

Check Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit Here

Graduate Apprentice : B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com, and BSc.

: B.E/B.Tech in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical ], B.Com, and BSc. Technician (Diploma) Apprentice : Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ]

: Diploma in [ ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical ] Trade Apprentice : ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Welder ]

: ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT affiliation) in [ Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Welder ] The minimum age required to apply should not be less than 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process & Terms and Conditions

The selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

Registration of B.E/B/Tech/Diploma candidates on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI trade apprentices on www.apprenticeshipindia.org is mandatory.

The candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma, and ITI trade apprentices in 2019, 2020, and 2021) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply

Candidates possessing B.Sc./B.Com qualification are required to apply through https://rcilab.in only by clicking on appropriate tabs.

Candidates with post-graduate qualifications are not eligible to apply

DRDO apprentice registration steps

Candidates registered in the respective portals mentioned above will have to submit their applications online through https:/rcilab.in (Link to submit applications will be activated on Jan 25)

Candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading scanned copies of all the mandatory documents (as per list)