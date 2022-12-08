DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Nov 9; Check Steps To Register

The DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration date has been extended by the Defense Research and Development Organization. As per the latest notice, the registration date has been extended till November 9, and those candidates who have not yet registered can do so by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. According to the official notice, the e-link for registered candidates will be active until December 9, 2022, at 17:00 hours (Friday) for the final submission of incomplete applications.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register for the DRDO CEPTAM 2022, candidates are required to visit the official site of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to upload the required documents if any.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and then click "submit."

Step 6: Once completed, download the confirmation page and save a hard copy for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1061 posts will be filled for DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment. This includes posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories, along with a few more for ESM, MSP, and PwBD candidates along with open posts. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative