DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Registration Date Extended Till Nov 9; Check Steps To Register

Image: Shutterstock
The DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration date has been extended by the Defense Research and Development Organization. As per the latest notice, the registration date has been extended till November 9, and those candidates who have not yet registered can do so by visiting the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. According to the official notice, the e-link for registered candidates will be active until December 9, 2022, at 17:00 hours (Friday) for the final submission of incomplete applications.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1061 posts will be filled for DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment. This includes posts reserved for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories, along with a few more for ESM, MSP, and PwBD candidates along with open posts. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.