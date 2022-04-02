DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 Cancelled For 1817 Posts, Check Official Notice Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
DRDO recruitment: Defence Research and Development Organisation through a notice has informed that the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 stands cancelled. As of now, detailed notice disclosing the reason for cancellation is not out yet. Concerned candidates can check the notice on the official website of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.
Official notice on DRDO website reads, “ It is hereby informed that the further processing of recruitment against DRDO Entry Test: 2019-20/MTS advertisement published in the Employment News dated 21-27 December 2019 stands cancelled.”
Candidates must be knowing that the Tier I examination was postponed in April 2021. The exam was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of postponement, it was announced that the new exam date will be intimated in due course of time. However, it was mentioned that the announcement of new date will depend on the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candiadtes should know that the new exam date was never released.
DRDO through this recruitment drive aimed to select 1817 candidates. They had to fill the position of Multi Tasking Staff. Application process was started on December 23, 2019 and ended on January 23, 2020. The selection process comprised of Tier I and Tier II examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.