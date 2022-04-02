DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 Cancelled For 1817 Posts, Check Official Notice Here

DRDO recruitment: Defence Research and Development Organisation through a notice has informed that the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Recruitment 2019 stands cancelled. As of now, detailed notice disclosing the reason for cancellation is not out yet. Concerned candidates can check the notice on the official website of DRDO on drdo.gov.in.

Official notice on DRDO website reads, “ It is hereby informed that the further processing of recruitment against DRDO Entry Test: 2019-20/MTS advertisement published in the Employment News dated 21-27 December 2019 stands cancelled.”

Here is the direct link to check official notice

Tier I exam was postponed too

Candidates must be knowing that the Tier I examination was postponed in April 2021. The exam was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of postponement, it was announced that the new exam date will be intimated in due course of time. However, it was mentioned that the announcement of new date will depend on the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candiadtes should know that the new exam date was never released.

DRDO through this recruitment drive aimed to select 1817 candidates. They had to fill the position of Multi Tasking Staff. Application process was started on December 23, 2019 and ended on January 23, 2020. The selection process comprised of Tier I and Tier II examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DRDO.

DRDO MTS Recruitment: Overview

Educational Qualification: Minimum required qualification was that candidates should be 10th or ITI Pass

Minimum required qualification was that candidates should be 10th or ITI Pass Age limit: Minimum age required to apply was 18 and the upper age limit was 25 years . Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/ESM/PWD/WIDOWS & Others was applicable

Minimum age required to apply was 18 and the upper age limit was 25 years . Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/ESM/PWD/WIDOWS & Others was applicable Process of Selection: Tier-I Exam and Tier-II Exam for Final Selection

Tier-I Exam and Tier-II Exam for Final Selection Application Fee: Candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs 100. All women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates were exempted from payment of application fee

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern