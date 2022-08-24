DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Notice Released For 1901 Posts; Know When & How To Apply

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: In an important notice released by the Defense Research and Development Organization, DRDO CEPTAM has informed that the department will be recruiting candidates for 1901 posts under Senior Technical Assistant B and Technician-A. As per the schedule, the application process for DRDO CEPTAM recruitment 2022 will begin on September 3, and the last date to apply for DRDO CEPTAM recruitment 2022 is September 23, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates applying for the DRDO Recruitment 2022 must pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Women and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. The crucial DRDO CEPTAM eligibility cut-off date is September 23, 2022.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit : Candidates must be aged between 18 and 28 years of age as of September 23, 2022. As per the government norms, there is an upper age limit relaxation for the reserved categories.

Educational Qualification

Senior Technician Assistant - BSc or Diploma in Engineering or Technology from Computer Science or Allied Subjects from an institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education) Technical Education (AICTE) as asked according to the discipline.

Technician A - Students with a Class 10th or equivalent from a recognized board candidate can check the detailed eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply online

Step 1: To apply for the DRDO Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Click on the "submit" button

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future needs

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)