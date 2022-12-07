DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 1061 A&A Posts Today; Here's Direct Link

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Today is the last date for candidates to apply for posts in the Administration and Allied (A&A) cadre at the Defense Research and Development Organization's Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM). Those who are willing to apply for the posts but have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website at drdo.gov.in. A total of 1061 posts for DRDO CEPTAM A&A will be filled through this recruitment drive.

According to the official information, this recruitment drive is being conducted for the following positions: Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Stenographer Grade-I (English Typing), Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant (A) (English Typing), Administrative Assistant (A) (Hindi Typing), Store Assistant (A) (English Typing), Store Assistant (A) (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant (A), Vehicle Operator (A), Fire Engine Driver (A), and Fireman (A).

Application fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for all categories. Candidates can pay the fees online by using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

Age Limit

The minimum age required to apply for these posts is 18 years and the maximum age limit for Group B must not exceed 30 years and for Group C it is 27 years.

The minimum educational qualification required is a Class 10 pass or Class 12 pass or a master's/bachelor's degree.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment: Here's how to apply for vacancies

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, tap on the option that reads, "Click here to submit the online application form under CEPTAM-10/A&A advertisement new."

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required details.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Finally, submit the application form and print a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative