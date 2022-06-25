DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 630 Scientist 'B' Posts, Check Details

DRDO RAC Recruitment: The recruitment and assessment centre (RAC) is inviting applications for 630 Scientist 'B' vacancies. The vacancies are in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). The notification has been uploaded and can be accessed on the official website of RAC at rac.gov.in. Vacancy details, eligibility, and application steps can be checked here. For more details, click on this link.

DRDO RAC recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details and application fee here

Check vacancy details: Out of 630 vacancies, 579 vacancies are for Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO. 8 vacancies are in Scientist ‘B’ in DST, and 43 vacancies in Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA.

DRDO RAC application fee: General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwD and women candidates.

The candidates must note that along with the essential qualifications, they also need to have a valid GATE qualification.

Official notification reads, "RAC invites online applications from graduate engineers and post graduates in Science including students who are appearing or have appeared in their final year examination and are likely to get final/provisional degree before the closing date through RAC website https://rac.gov.in for recruitment to the posts of Scientist `B’ in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Level-10 (7th CPC) of the Pay Matrix (Rs.56,100/-) in specified disciplines and categories. Total emoluments (inclusive of HRA and all other allowances) at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 88,000/- p.m. at the present metro city rate."

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online